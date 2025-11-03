Rs 250 for sharing photos, videos of people dumping garbage? BSWML says no decision yet

<p>Bengaluru: Amid rumours of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) planning to reward citizens who share photos and videos of people littering with garbage going around, the company on Monday clarified that it has not taken a decision on the same. </p><p>The 'reward' of Rs 250 will be for those who make a video of people throwing garbage and share it with the concerned authority. </p>.If you litter the streets, we will dump garbage back on your doorsteps: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar.<p>The BSWML, however issued the statement stating that such an idea was discussed but it's not finalised yet. </p><p>"At the moment, there is no plan of giving monetary rewards for citizens who complain about the habitual litterbugs," a senior official said, dismissing the media reports that have gone viral on social media platforms. </p>