Sacked BPO employee who stabbed bus conductor in Bengaluru intended to kill ex-boss: Police

<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old passenger who allegedly stabbed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a> conductor inside a moving bus on Tuesday is believed to have carried the knife to attack his former boss, according to police. </p>.<p>Harsh Sinha, originally from Jharkhand, boarded a crowded BMTC Volvo bus (500 CK, Kadugodi-Banashankari) around 5.50 pm and stood near the middle doors. </p>.<p>The bus conductor, 45-year-old Yogesh, asked him to stay away from the middle doors due to safety reasons. </p>.<p>In a fit of rage, Sinha pulled out a knife and stabbed Yogesh in the abdomen. As the conductor began bleeding, Sinha threatened other passengers and asked them to leave the bus. </p>.<p>The bus driver, Siddalingaswamy, who had been watching the incident from his seat, closed all the doors as soon as other passengers dispersed and jumped out, locking Sinha inside. </p><p>CCTV footage shows Sinha grabbing a hammer and smashing and kicking the windows and doors. The bus suffered considerable damage in the process. </p>.<p>The bus driver called the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested Sinha. The conductor was taken to a private hospital and is receiving treatment. He is out of danger, the BMTC said. </p>.<p>The incident occurred near ITPL Main Road. </p>.<p>Police investigations show that Sinha worked in the city for six years and was fired from his job at a BPO company in Whitefield on September 20. </p>.<p>Sinha told the investigators that he carried a kitchen knife with the intention of killing his former boss, a senior police officer close to the investigation said. </p>.<p>"He was jobless and had no clue about his future. He was also afraid his former boss might sabotage his future job prospects and prevent other companies from hiring him," the officer told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>Since being fired, Sinha had been roaming in the city looking for his former boss and carried the knife. During the bus journey, the tiff with the conductor triggered him, the officer added. </p>.<p>The Whitefield police have booked Sinha for attempted murder and are investigating the circumstances leading to his sacking. </p>.<p><strong>BMTC praises alert driver</strong></p>.<p>The BMTC has praised the driver's presence of mind. </p>.<p>"We commend the swift and decisive actions of our driver, Siddalingaswamy, who locked the attacker inside the bus, ensuring the safety of all passengers. With the assistance of passengers, he called the police and emergency services. We are relieved that both the conductor and the driver are safe. The BMTC has extended full support to the injured conductor and is cooperating with the police investigation." </p>