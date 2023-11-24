JOIN US
Sadhu Vaswani Jayanthi: Meat sale banned tomorrow 

In an order issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Animal Husbandry Division, animal slaughter and the sale of meat stands prohibited on November 25.
Last Updated 23 November 2023, 19:57 IST

Bengaluru: The sale of meat is banned in Bengaluru on Saturday on the occasion of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanthi.

Vaswani was an Indian educationalist who strongly advocated the universal practice of vegetarian living. He died on January 16, 1966. The Sadhu Vaswani Mission, which carries forward the life and mission of Sadhu TL Vaswani, celebrates 'International Meatless Day' on his birthday. 

(Published 23 November 2023, 19:57 IST)
India NewsBengaluruBBMP

