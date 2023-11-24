Sadhu Vaswani Jayanthi: Meat sale banned tomorrow 

Bengaluru: The sale of meat is banned in Bengaluru on Saturday on the occasion of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanthi.
In an order issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Animal Husbandry Division, animal slaughter and the sale of meat stands prohibited on November 25.
Vaswani was an Indian educationalist who strongly advocated the universal practice of vegetarian living. He died on January 16, 1966. The Sadhu Vaswani Mission, which carries forward the life and mission of Sadhu TL Vaswani, celebrates 'International Meatless Day' on his birthday.