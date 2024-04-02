Scammers pose as cops, trick motorists with fake traffic challans in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Scamsters in the city have devised a new tactic to deceive citizens. They are circulating traffic challans under the guise of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), using an Android Package (APK) claiming to be the 'Vahan Parivahan Application'.
The issue was brought to light by YouTuber @ThirdEyeDude, on X (formerly Twitter).
Claiming to be from the Regional Transport Office, Bengaluru, the message from the scammer stated: “We regret to inform you that a traffic violation has been recorded against your vehicle. Specifically, you have been observed running a red light.”
It further instructed recipients to access additional information and evidence via the attached application.
What exacerbates the situation is that WhatsApp messages contain accurate details such as the correct vehicle number, challan number, and violation date, making it challenging to discern authenticity.
The scam was exposed when recipients checked the Karnataka One portal and found no traffic violations against their vehicles, as reported by the YouTuber. Nonetheless, it is disconcerting that scammers could obtain mobile numbers linked to vehicle registrations and send such fraudulent messages impersonating the traffic police.
Speaking to DH, senior BTP officers clarified that no government agency, including the traffic department, dispatches fines via SMS or WhatsApp.
They advised citizens against downloading such applications or making payments via unverified QR codes. These unfamiliar apps may potentially compromise device data or facilitate monetary theft, they cautioned.
Traffic violations can be verified and settled through the official BTP website (http://btp.gov.in).
DH spoke to people who had legitimately paid traffic violation fines and confirmed that they accessed the fines via the official website.
Siddharth Saldanha, who claimed to have been erroneously fined, stated, “I was able to access and pay my traffic fines via the official website itself.”
Citizens take note: Police
* Traffic violation fines are updated on the official website, and violators are notified via post.
* No notifications or links are sent via SMS and WhatsApp, or phone calls.
* Refrain from opening links shared via unverified sources. Report them to the cybercrime helpline 1930.
* Fines should only be settled on the official website or personally at the Traffic Management Centre.
