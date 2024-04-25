Science takes centrestage: Bengaluru abuzz with activities on ‘Zero Shadow Day’ 

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) explains Zero Shadow Day as a consequence of Earth’s tilt. Unlike what we might perceive, the sun doesn’t always rise directly in the east, set in the west, or pass exactly overhead due to the Earth’s axis being tilted at 23.5 degrees relative to its orbit. This tilt is the reason we experience seasons, and it also influences the sun’s apparent path across the sky throughout the year.