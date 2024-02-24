Seasonal changes, community activities cause spike in respiratory infections in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Seasonal changes have brought about a surge in upper respiratory tract infections, particularly among children and the elderly, doctors in the city said.
Dr Ravindra Mehta, a pulmonologist at a prominent private hospital, said this increase, while not unusual, has been exacerbated by factors such as large community gatherings, extensive travel, and the return of the workforce to regular activities.
"We are observing typical flu cases, alongside instances of H1N1 and Covid infections. There has also been a rise in pneumonia cases among the elderly, leading to a surge in hospitalisations," Dr Mehta explained.
Commonly reported symptoms during this period include lingering cough, sore throat, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and chest tightness persisting for over three days.
Physicians are prescribing anti-flu and fever medications, often coupled with antibiotics, if a bacterial infection is present.
Dr Arvind Kasthuri, a community medicine specialist and chief of medical services at another private hospital, said seasonal influenza is typically prevalent from mid-November to late February. He noted that elderly individuals with compromised lung health are particularly susceptible to severe infections, though this trend is not unusual.
At a children's hospital, doctors reported a significant influx of patients exhibiting flu symptoms over the past three weeks, with some experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea. Nearly one in 10 of these cases required admission to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit for respiratory support.
Dr Vishwa Vijeth, a pulmonologist at a private clinic, stated that their facility has seen a notable 20 per cent increase in infection cases over the past month.
He advised patients to wear masks, maintain regular use of allergy medications, stay hydrated, practice steam therapy, and gargle after exposure to potential triggers.
How to take care
Wear masks
Maintain regular use of allergy medication
Stay hydrated
Practise steam therapy
Gargle after exposure to potential triggers
(Published 24 February 2024, 01:05 IST)