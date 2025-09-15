Menu
'Sensor Scam': Fake mechanics target elderly travellers with false repairs on busy Bengaluru road

Similar incidents include a smoke-and-mirror trick, where other motorists have described being stopped by riders who create panic about fake smoke or sparks, then stage costly “repairs”.
Published 15 September 2025, 06:50 IST
