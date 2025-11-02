Seven transgenders arrested for assaulting gang member in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Bommanahalli police on Saturday arrested a gang of seven transgenders for allegedly assaulting one of their own associates over personal rivalry.</p>.<p>Police said the gang, led by Preeti and Chinni, allegedly picked up Sukanya, a trans woman, from KR Puram in an autorickshaw and brought her to Bommanahalli, where they tonsured her head and brutally assaulted her using rolling pins and other objects after she joined another group, which enraged them. Despite Sukanya pleading for mercy, the gang continued the assault.</p>.<p>The accused also made a video call to another trans woman while carrying out the attack, and the video went viral on Friday. Following this, Bommanahalli police arrested seven trans women in connection with the assault. Further investigations are underway.</p>