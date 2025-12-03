Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Sholay' bike in working condition, still fit for short rides: L K Atheeq

The 1942 BSA WM20 two-wheeler, which famously featured in the Hindi song 'Yeh dosti', is currently owned by a B’luru motorcycle enthusiast
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 22:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 22:56 IST
BengaluruL K AtheeqTrendingSholayMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us