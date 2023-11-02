Shot the leopard as a last resort, say forest officials

Bengaluru: The Forest Department said on Wednesday that the elusive leopard that had sent shockwaves around the Krishna Reddy Industrial Area during the past few days was shot by its official as "the last resort".
A forest department statement said: “Early on Wednesday, the leopard attacked and injured two of our personnel. When we tried to capture it using tranquilisers and a snare, the leopard attacked again, prompting an official to open fire for self-rescue,” adding that the bullet pierced the big cat accidently.
The leopard was soon moved into the bone-trap and was taken to the Bannerghatta Biological Park hospital, where the big cat is said to have died.
Speaking with DH, SS Lingaraja, Chief Conservator of Forests, said, “We tried to capture it using a cage and tranquilisers, but unfortunately it wasn’t caught.” He emphasised that they had to resort to shooting the leopard because it could have hurt more people around and become a threat to residents around.
How it unfolded
BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, told DH that the leopard had been sighted by wildlife rescuers around 2 am on Wednesday near the building. It was reported to be roaming around the same area the previous day. “By the time the other patrol teams arrived near the location, the leopard had vanished,” Swamy said.
The leopard was tranquilised initially with a lower dose at 10.40 am, an official said, adding that it escaped into the thick bushes after a sharpshooter shot a dart at it. Soon after, all patrolling personnel and forest officials swooped down on the building, leaving no room for the cat to escape.
“It went into the bushes when it was surrounded. As it was dark, it was hard to track where exactly it went," Swamy said.