Siddaramaiah government talks infra, plans India’s largest tunnel in Bengaluru
The 40-km underground urban tunnel will be a public-private partnership (PPP) project. The Bengaluru municipal corporation will borrow Rs 14,000 crore and raise Rs 5,000 crore through transferable development rights (TDR).
Bengaluru’s transformation is underway with infrastructure projects valued at ₹1,31,500 crore, aimed at improving quality of life and fostering innovation. From 100 km of elevated corridors and 40 km of India’s largest underground tunnel to new metro lines and the Bangalore…