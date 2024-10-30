Home
Siddaramaiah government talks infra, plans India’s largest tunnel in Bengaluru

The 40-km underground urban tunnel will be a public-private partnership (PPP) project. The Bengaluru municipal corporation will borrow Rs 14,000 crore and raise Rs 5,000 crore through transferable development rights (TDR).
Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 15:46 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 15:46 IST
Bengaluru

