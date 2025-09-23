<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has written to Wipro founder-chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/azim-premji">Azim Premji</a> seeking the company’s support by way of providing access to allow limited vehicular movement through the company’s campus to ease traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor, particularly near Iblur junction.</p><p>In a letter dated September 19, Siddaramaiah said, “Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours.”</p><p>He proposed exploring the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the IT major’s campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and security considerations.</p>.Outer Bengaluru in worst shape as dataset shows reality of pothole conditions.<p>Stating that the initiative could go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience and making Bengaluru more efficient and livable, Siddaramaiah urged Wipro to engage with government officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest.</p>. <p>The Chief Minister said that one of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the ORR corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which has affected mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.</p><p>The proposal assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of multiple concerns raised by commuters and civic groups over traffic jams on the ORR and the poor state of the key corridor that houses information technology parks.</p><p>Recently, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-tech-company-bails-on-orr-blames-traffic-potholes-3731260">logistics tech company BlackBuck announced that it will relocate its office from Bellandur on the ORR</a>, citing severe traffic congestion and poor road conditions. In a post on X, Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO of BlackBuck, said, "ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last 9 years. But it’s now very-very hard to continue here."</p><p>The announcement triggered criticism of the Karnataka government’s handling of civic issues, particularly in Bengaluru.</p><p>Industry leaders such as former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/governance-failure-mohandas-pai-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-flag-bengaluru-infra-mess-as-tech-firm-exits-orr-3731723">for an urgent intervention of the Karnataka government to improve the city’s infrastructure</a>.</p><p>Under mounting pressure to act, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on September 20, took officials to task and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-sets-one-month-deadline-to-fix-potholes-in-bengaluru-3737453">set a one-month deadline</a> to ensure that all the potholes in Bengaluru are fixed and roads are in good condition.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar has said that the government is committed to fixing the pothole problem in the city, and work is going on a war footing.</p>