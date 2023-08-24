Home
Six arrested in Bengaluru for stealing two-wheelers

The miscreants were booked under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 20:18 IST

 In two separate incidents, police have arrested six people, including two minors for allegedly stealing two-wheelers.

The cops confiscated 22 vehicles and 72 gram of gold worth Rs 26.3 lakh.

In the first incident, Malleswaram police arrested Yuvaraj, a 21-year-old native from Tamil Nadu, and two minors.

The trio resided in Thindlu. The gang used to steal the vehicles as they were passionate about wheeling.

In another incident, the RT Nagar police arrested three people: Syed Ali, 28; Mubarak Khan alias Mubbu, 24; and Niranjan G R, 40.

The gang was also involved in chain snatching, attempt-to-murder, and thefts.   

The miscreants were booked under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC.

(Published 23 August 2023, 20:18 IST)
