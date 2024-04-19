Slow-moving traffic in different parts of the city

Bengaluru: Slow-moving traffic was reported in various parts of the city on Thursday for several reasons.
At Hebbal Junction and its surrounding roads, traffic crawled because the traffic police had indefinitely closed the KR Puram up-ramp to all vehicles except for two-wheelers. This closure caused a ripple effect on the Outer Ring Road's service road, as all other vehicles were diverted to the road below the flyover. Similarly, traffic from Yeshwanthpur and RMV 2nd Stage also moved slowly throughout the day.
In the evening, airport-bound traffic on Ballari Road progressed at a slow pace.
Additionally, Mysuru Road experienced delays near KIMCO Junction due to a road closure for a temple festival at Gali Anjaneya Temple.
Perhaps the most affected area was Hosur Road, where Adugodi Junction, Madiwala Junction, Silk Board, and even Dairy Circle on Hosur Main Road saw significant slowdowns due to commuters traveling to Tamil Nadu to vote.
(Published 18 April 2024, 21:00 IST)