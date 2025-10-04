<p>Bengaluru: The Social and Educational Survey, popularly called the caste survey, faced hurdles on its first day in Bengaluru on Saturday after enumerators staged a protest demanding that their grievances be addressed.</p>.<p>Around 100 enumerators staged a sit-in at the Malleswaram municipal office. The survey, which began across Karnataka on September 22, will continue till October 7. In Bengaluru, it is scheduled to be carried out over two days.</p>.<p>According to sources in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the protesting enumerators cited personal challenges, including caring for ailing family members and dealing with health complications. A woman reportedly brought her special child to the protest site to highlight why she could not participate in the exercise.</p>.Karnataka gets highest number of medical seats in country .<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar later met the agitators, most of whom are government teachers. “I appeal to the people to take part in the survey,” he told reporters.</p>.<p>The state government is conducting the survey at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. </p>