Special Bengaluru-Kochuveli train to run during Attukal Pongal season

Train number 06502 Kochuveli-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kochuveli at 10 pm on February 25 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 4.30 pm the next day. It will stop at Whitefield, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottappalam, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam in both directions.