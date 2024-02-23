Special Bengaluru-Kochuveli train to run during Attukal Pongal season

Bengaluru: The railways will run a special train between SMVT Bengaluru and Kochuveli to meet the demand during the Attukal Pongal season.
Train number 06501 SMVT Bengaluru-Kochuveli Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11.55 pm on February 24 and reach Kochuveli at 7.10 pm the next day.
Train number 06502 Kochuveli-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kochuveli at 10 pm on February 25 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 4.30 pm the next day. It will stop at Whitefield, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottappalam, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam in both directions.
(Published 22 February 2024, 22:41 IST)