Special train to Trichy

In the return direction, train number 06578 will depart from Tiruchchirappalli at 4.45 am on January 13 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at noon the same day. It will stop at Karur (5.48/5.50 am), Namakkal (6.14/6.15 am), Salem (7.15/7.20 am) and Bangrapet (10.20/10.22 am).