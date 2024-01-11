Special train to Trichy

Bengaluru: The railways will run a one-trip special train on demand between SMVT Bengaluru and Tiruchchirappalli to clear the extra rush of passengers.
Train number 06577 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 2.30 pm on January 12 and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 11.30 pm on the same day. It will stop at Bangarpet (4.03/4.05 pm), Salem (6.50/6.55 pm), Namakkal (7.44/7.45 pm), Karur (8.23/8.25 pm) and Tiruchchirappalli Fort (11.13/11.15 pm).
In the return direction, train number 06578 will depart from Tiruchchirappalli at 4.45 am on January 13 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at noon the same day. It will stop at Karur (5.48/5.50 am), Namakkal (6.14/6.15 am), Salem (7.15/7.20 am) and Bangrapet (10.20/10.22 am).
The train will have a total of 20 coaches, the South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.