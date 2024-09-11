St John’s National Academy opens 108-bed hospital in Bengaluru outskirts

St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences has inaugurated a new 108-bed hospital on Kanakapura Road, aimed at providing affordable specialty healthcare services to residents in the city outskirts.
The facility, located within the Brigade Meadows apartment complex, is open to everyone and offers a range of services, including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatology, nephro-urology and neurology, as well as ICU, surgery, ENT, and obstetrics and gynaecology.
The hospital will also provide diagnostics, laboratory services, blood storage, physiotherapy, pharmacy and ambulance services.
Operating as a 10-bed facility since 2020 in collaboration with Brigade Foundation, the centre has served over 8,000 patients from nearby villages and apartment complexes.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, it functioned as a screening and vaccination centre, with specialists from St John’s Medical College Hospital, Koramangala, offering consultation.
Future enhancements include a cath lab, outreach clinics in villages, home collection services for lab samples, delivering medicines to residences, and home-based care for the elderly. An evening specialty OPD will also be introduced to accommodate working professionals.
The launch event was attended by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Rev Fr Jesudoss Rajamanickam, Director of St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, and MR Jaishankar, Chairman of Brigade Group.
