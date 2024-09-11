St John’s National Academy opens 108-bed hospital in Bengaluru outskirts

St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences has inaugurated a new 108-bed hospital on Kanakapura Road, aimed at providing affordable specialty healthcare services to residents in the city outskirts.

The facility, located within the Brigade Meadows apartment complex, is open to everyone and offers a range of services, including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatology, nephro-urology and neurology, as well as ICU, surgery, ENT, and obstetrics and gynaecology.

The hospital will also provide diagnostics, laboratory services, blood storage, physiotherapy, pharmacy and ambulance services.