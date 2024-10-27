St Xavier’s College (Calcutta) holds annual meet

<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: The St Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association (SXCCAA), in association with their SXCCAA South Zone Chapter, recently organised its fifth annual National Meet of Xaverians — 'Looking Beyond V’ — in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>More than 75 Xaverians from across India and 150 Xaverians from the South Zone attended the meet. Labour minister Santosh Lad was the chief guest. The meet featured musical and dance performances in addition to a talk show featuring cricketer Syed Kirmani and a speech by Charu Sharma on the ‘Changing Scenario of Indian Sports.’</p>.<p>The Xaverian Award for Exemplary Service was given to Dr Snehasish Sur, Yogesh Chopra, Sudeshna Roychowdhury and Arjun Dhawan, Exemplary Contribution in Sports was conferred to Kirmani, and Exemplary Contributions to Indian Music was conferred to Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam.</p>.<p>SXCCAA Women’s Forum South Zone was also launched at the meet. SXCCAA South Zone Chapter has handed over a cheque of Rs 5,00,000 for the development of the upcoming Media Hub in St Xavier’s, Anandapur.</p>