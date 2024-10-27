Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

St Xavier’s College (Calcutta) holds annual meet

More than 75 Xaverians from across India and 150 Xaverians from the South Zone attended the meet.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 22:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 22:07 IST
India NewsBengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us