State-level philately exhibition from tomorrow

The Karnataka Postal Circle is set to host the 13th state-level philatelic exhibition — Karnapex 2024: A Festival of Stamps — at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru from January 5 to 8.
The exhibition’s aim is to encourage philately enthusiasts to participate at both state and national levels, fostering a vibrant philatelic community.
The exhibition will feature an impressive showcase of around 690 frames, presenting a diverse collection of stamps covering topics such as history, culture, art, heritage, science, technology, flora and fauna, and wildlife. The collection will comprise stamps, special covers, special cancellations, and pictorial cancellations, with the added highlight of daily releases of special covers.
Held in partnership with Daak Room, the exhibition will also have workshops on postcard writing, origami, Mandala art, envelope art, and mural wall art. Notable institutions such as Isro, Nimhans, and Aranya Bhavan will contribute exciting displays to enhance the overall experience.
The valedictory function on January 8 will witness the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Preeti Agrawal, Director (Philately), from Dak Bhavan, Delhi.
The previous state-level philatelic exhibition took place in Mangaluru in 2019.