Stay connected, contribute to alma mater: Ex-DRDO scientist 

Bengaluru: The medical profession enables one to enjoy the privilege of "staying close to humanity" with a deep sense of commitment and care for human life, said Dr Tessy Thomas, former Director General, Aeronautical Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Addressing the 245 graduates of the 2018 batch at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Friday, Dr Tessy lauded their perseverance and the institute's efforts to train them to "serve the society and the nation".
She exhorted the graduates to contribute to the field and remain grateful to their mentors in the process. "Whatever positions you take up in the future, stay connected and contribute to your alma mater,” she said.
Calling health an important factor in nation building, she listed several healthcare innovations such as regenerative therapy, nanotechnology advancements, 3D printing in medical applications, and wearables as tools to build a healthier future through precise diagnosis and expedited treatment.
Speaking about her experience at the DRDO, she said that working for the strategic missile development programme, particularly the Agni programme's technology development and management, was a great challenge.
"With Agni I to Agni V and the multiple independent re-entry vehicle (MIRV) systems, we have attained an indigenous defence capability that has put India on the global map," she said, adding that sustained efforts of scientists and technologists "propelled" the country to an elite club of nations leading in space, defence, and nuclear technologies.
BMCRI principal Dr Asima Banu delivered the Hippocratic Oath to the graduates, while the institute’s dean and director Dr Ramesh Krishna delivered the annual report, detailing the institutes and its attached hospitals' activities.
The guest of honour at the ceremony included Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr MK Ramesh and BMCRI’s former principal Dr Meera Meundi, besides the directors, medical superintendents and special officers to the attached hospitals.
(Published 22 March 2024, 20:32 IST)