<p>Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student was found dead in his paying guest accommodation in Ashwath Nagar, east <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from an insecticide spray.</p>.<p>Pawan, a native of Tirupati, had returned to Bengaluru on Monday night from his hometown without informing the PG owner. His three roommates were still away on a Deepavali break.</p>.<p>He went into his room and slept, unaware that the PG owner had sprayed a bug disinfectant inside.</p>.<p>On Tuesday morning, a security guard checking the rooms found him lying unconscious. Pawan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>HAL police have registered an Unnatural Death Report and are investigating.</p>