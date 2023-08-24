‘Student’s recovery likely to take 6-8 weeks’

Priya, who sustained burn injuries of nearly 35 per cent due to the electric pole crash at SG Palya on Tuesday, is currently in stable condition and is scheduled for a skin graft surgery soon.
A representative from Christ University said that Priya’s recovery is estimated to take a minimum of six to eight weeks, and the university is standing by her parents through these tough times.
A student from Priya’s class said that the atmosphere in the classroom was sombre on Wednesday. To prevent panic among students, the university’s medical officer sent out details regarding Priya’s condition. An excerpt from the message reads: “The doctors have assured us that they will do their best. St John’s has one of the best burns units in the city so she’s in good hands. Please let’s focus our energy on prayer and positivity. Let’s also be vigilant on the roads.”
As part of the protocol, the university has emailed the staff and students outlining the safety measures to be adhered to for averting any future mishaps.