<p>Bengaluru: Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, who earlier served as chairperson of Infosys Foundation, declined to participate in the ongoing socio-educational survey (caste survey) undertaken by the Karnataka government. She has reportedly signed a self declaration letter to decline her participation. </p><p>Last week, enumerators had visited Murty's house in Jayanagar as part of the survey work. </p><p>"We do not belong to any backward class. Hence, participating in this survey will not be of any help to the government. Therefore, we decline to participate," she wrote in the declaration form. </p><p>In Bengaluru, so far, about 15.42 lakh households have been covered. It's, however, not sure how many percent of the households have declined to participate. Sources told DH that among those who participated, they have responded to only 25 per cent of the total questions. </p><p>It has been learnt that as Bengaluru is still lagging behind the schedule as compared to other districts, the state government is planning to extend the deadline till October 27. Official order may be issued on Thursday. </p>