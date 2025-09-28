Superfast train soon between Bengaluru & Mumbai: Rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

<p>Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said a dedicated superfast train would soon be introduced between Bengaluru and Mumbai to fulfill a long-pending demand. </p><p>In a video shared by Bangalore South MP, L S Tejasvi Surya, on social media, Vaishnaw said the railways had increased train-handling capacity in Bengaluru and Mumbai. </p><p>"We have capacity in both cities and will start a superfast train soon," he noted. </p><p>Surya said that the demand for a superfast train between the two cities had been pending for 30 years. </p><p>Currently, there is only one dedicated train — Udyan Express — and it takes a lot of time, he added. </p>.Bengaluru man refuses breathalyser, misbehaves with cops, tries to flee in Indiranagar; arrested.<p>"In 2023 and 2024, 23 lakh air passengers travelled between the two cities. A dedicated superfast train will give people an affordable travel option," he noted. </p><p>Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, acknowledged high demand for more trains from the city not only to Mumbai but also to Rajasthan, Delhi, Patna and East India. "We've been trying hard to meet this demand. We are hopeful that more trains will be introduced soon," he told DH. </p><p>According to Singh, dedicated trains have recently been introduced from Bengaluru to Rishikesh and Gwalior, while the one to Patna runs daily. </p><p>"We also run many Trains on Demand (TOD), which are regularised when necessary. During Dasara and other festivals this year, we're running 86 trains this year, more than double last year's 42," he said. </p><p>The superfast train is unlikely to be a Vande Bharat Sleeper, which is still months away from hitting the tracks. </p><p>Sources say the train may run via Hubballi to reduce travel time to under 20 hours. </p><p>The Udyan Express, which runs via Guntakal and Kalaburagi, takes 23 hours and 35 minutes from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and 21 hours and 50 minutes in the return direction. It always runs packed, and passengers have to book well in advance to get confirmed seats.</p>