Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Superfast train soon between Bengaluru & Mumbai: Rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Surya said that the demand for a superfast train between the two cities had been pending for 30 years.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 19:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 19:54 IST
Indian RailwaysBengaluru newsMumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us