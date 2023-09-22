Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Survey favours more bus lanes in Bengaluru

The on-board survey for the study was conducted in 2022 between May and June on the stretch of the Outer Ring Road where the bus lane system was implemented but has been discontinued since mid-2022.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 21:47 IST

Follow Us

A recent report published by Greenpeace India showcased that commuters who have travelled along the bus priority lane (BPL) on the Outer Ring Road are exceedingly in favour of implementing BPLs in other parts of the city.

The on-board survey for the study was conducted in 2022 between May and June on the stretch of the Outer Ring Road where the bus lane system was implemented but has been discontinued since mid-2022.

A total of 979 bus users were surveyed on their experiences and opinions about introducing priority bus lanes in other locations in the city. Questions explored any changes respondents felt in journey time, speed, waiting time, ease of boarding, and safety since the introduction of the bus lane, which has been discontinued since mid-2022.

The survey showed that regular bus users began using buses more frequently after the bus lane was implemented along the ORR. Besides this, the bus lane also attracted new users, about 73% of whom were women, highlighting that bus lanes allowed greater accessibility and ease of travel for women.

About 31 per cent of bus users reported a reduction in travel time since the implementation of the bus lane. Of those who travel long distances that take between 60-90 minutes, 54% of them reported that the time came down to 30-60 minutes. Nearly 86% supported the idea of expanding the bus lanes to other parts of the city, suggesting key areas such as Hebbal, Tin Factory, Silk Board, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Electronic City, BTM Layout, Majestic, and KR Puram, while some even called for bus lanes to be implemented.

The study also suggests the implementation of bus priority lanes as a solution to combat traffic congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 21:47 IST)
BengaluruRoads

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT