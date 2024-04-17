Techie turns delivery agent for two days

Namrata stepped into the shoes of a gig worker to understand how technology platforms are generating employment for people with basic education. She took up the gig last month during a job break. She was impressed by how technology is deployed on the supply side of things.

She had to enter a code to verify she was picking the right order, she had to click a selfie at the destination to prove she was the assigned agent, and she had the option of pressing an SOS button in case of emergency.

“Surveys often highlight the poor working conditions of delivery agents but no agent complained to me about their job. They were focussed on earning. A young man told me he makes Rs 50,000 a month and is proud to send Rs 35,000 to his village,” she shares.