Teen falls into roadside drain in Govindapura, dies

Bengaluru: A teenager died from injuries on Wednesday after falling into an incomplete open drain near the Arabic College signal in eastern Bengaluru, officials said.
The victim was identified as Syed Javed (19), who lived in Govindapura, close to the spot where the accident took place.
Exposed iron rods installed for the cement drains between Govindapura and Nagawara pierced his head on September 16, leaving him critically injured at the scene. Local residents said that Javed was preparing for an Eid Milad procession with his friends when the accident occurred.
He was rushed to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, where he fought for his life on a ventilator for three days before passing away.
The incident occurred on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the Nagawara ward, part of the Sarvagnanagar assembly constituency.
Residents, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of criminal negligence. They claim that BBMP engineers initiate projects without properly monitoring safety measures to prevent such tragedies.
Ayatulla, a local resident, criticised the BBMP for failing to check on Javed during his critical condition.
"The drain work was incomplete and not covered. This is not the first accident. There have been several others in the last three months, all captured on CCTV. This negligence must be addressed, and action taken against the engineers responsible," he stated.
In response to the incident, AAP volunteers staged a protest at the site, demanding accountability from the BBMP and the contractors involved.
The BBMP has been undertaking roadside drain work across the city, but residents report that contractors often leave large amounts of silt on the roads for extended periods, creating difficulties for traders and pedestrians. Some traders believe this delay tactic is intended to pressure them into paying for the cleanup.
