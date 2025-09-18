<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Science and Technology Department will soon start workshops for teachers across the state as a part of the Provide Access to Telescopes (PAT) flagship programme. </p><p>Workshops in Bengaluru are expected to commence in a month. </p><p>As a part of the programme, the department is in the process of distributing telescopes to 833 residential government schools across the state. To ensure the equipment is used to its full potential, the department will be conducting the training workshops in collaboration with KSTEPS and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), covering both classroom and night-sky observation sessions.</p>.Quantum park training lab for students by mid-2026, says Science & Technology Minister N S Boseraju.<p>The workshops will span over 20 hours, including modules on telescope basics, sky mapping, safety, maintenance, and forming astronomy clubs in schools. The workshops are set to be organised in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Bagalkote, Tumakuru, Karwar, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, and Hosapete. The workshops will take place in batches of 60-70 teachers. </p><p>At the training sessions, the teachers will also be provided with a manual on how to read the astronomical calendar and plan school events around the same time, N S Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, told DH. "Instead of just theoretical teaching, teachers can conduct live telescope demonstrations to show planets, stars, the Moon, and other celestial objects. Teachers can organise observation sessions during class or after school, where students learn to align, focus, and interpret telescope views," he elaborated, adding that he also had plans to expand the programme to high schools across the state in the near future. </p><p>The workshops in Bengaluru will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. "Given the weather in Bengaluru, conducting the workshops in early October seems unlikely, as we need clear skies to conduct outdoor sessions. In the meantime, we're currently in the process of creating an informative module," said B R Guruprasad, director. </p>