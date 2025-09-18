Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Telescope workshops for teachers set to start across Karnataka soon

Workshops in Bengaluru will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and are expected to commence in a month.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 14:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaTelescope

Follow us on :

Follow Us