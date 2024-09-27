The Wizard of 'Doze': Bengaluru woman crowned 'Sleep Champion of the Year', wins Rs 9 lakh as reward

What if a good night's sleep can help you rake in the moolah? Seems like a dream, right? Well, not anymore! Mattress and sleep solutions brand Wakefit.co has come up with a new and unique internship programme, where participants have the opportunity to 'sleep and win'.
In the latest edition of this programme, Bengaluru-based auditor Saishwari Patil emerged victorious, and was announced 'Sleep Champion of the Year', according to a report by The Times of India. Patil took home a reward of Rs 9 lakh for her near-perfect sleep efficiency.
More than 5 lakh applications were received by Wakefit.co for the aforementioned internship, which is gaining popularity for its unique approach. Only 12 candidates were shortlisted for the internship, who vied for bragging rights for the tag of 'Sleep Champion of the Year'. The 12 interns recorded more than 7,000 hours of sleep during the entire course of the programme.
While all the 12 interns received a stipend of Rs 1 lakh each, only the top 4 performers got a chance to compete in the grand finale where they contested for the title in a live sleep-off inside custom-made sleeping pods. Saishwari showed off her immaculate sleeping skills as she was declared the winner after clocking a record sleep efficiency score of 99 per cent.
Over the course of its three seasons, the internship programme of Wakefit.co has expanded dramatically, in line with the company's goal of enhancing sleep quality in India. Over 10 lakh people have registered for the initiative across seasons, with 51 interns receiving stipends totaling Rs 63 lakh. Registrations for Season 4 are now open, encouraging more sleep enthusiasts to join in after the success of the third season.
Nearly 50 per cent of Indians wake up feeling exhausted, according to the 2024 Great Indian Sleep Scorecard, for a variety of reasons including poor work-life balance, stress, and unfavorable sleeping conditions. The sleep internship by Wakefit.co aims to address the growing issue of sleep deprivation in India and to emphasize the value of sleep.
Published 27 September 2024, 14:33 IST