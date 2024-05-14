Home
These trains won't run till KSR Bengaluru

DHNS
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 22:24 IST
Bengaluru: The following trains will be partially cancelled between Yeshwantpur and KSR Bengaluru due to a line block for the insertion and removal of a temporary girder to eliminate manned level crossing gate number 109 between Arsikere and Banavar.  

Train number 17392 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, journey commencing on May 16 and 23, will terminate at Yeshwantpur instead of KSR Bengaluru. 

Train number 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete Daily Passenger Special will originate from Yeshwantpur instead of KSR Bengaluru on May 17 and 24. 

Published 13 May 2024, 22:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

