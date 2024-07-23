This Koramangala eatery serves up social dialogue

A cafe in Koramangala is gaining popularity for hosting talks on socio-political topics. Today, in their first ticketed event, a third-generation Syrian born and raised in Bengaluru will talk about how her family migrated to India. The tickets sold out in less than 48 hours.

The series is called ‘Kahwa and Kitabein’. It is held at Cafe Zubaan every alternate month. Located in the bylanes of 80 ft road, the Middle Eastern eatery, painted in white and green, has been hosting these talks since it opened in 2022.

Previously, the series has discussed topics like the portrayal of the marginalised in cinema, the symphony of food and culture, caste in everyday experiences, and the Basavanna and Vachana movements. The intimate space draws a crowd of about 20 people per talk — mostly millennials.

“It is important to create a safe space for people to have difficult conversations. Such conversations shouldn’t just take place within the four walls of our home. Discourse is important, especially in the current political climate,” says Jasna Moidu, who runs the cafe with her partner Labeeb Usman.