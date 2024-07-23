This Koramangala eatery serves up social dialogue

A cafe in Koramangala is gaining popularity for hosting talks on socio-political topics. Today, in their first ticketed event, a third-generation Syrian born and raised in Bengaluru will talk about how her family migrated to India. The tickets sold out in less than 48 hours.
The series is called ‘Kahwa and Kitabein’. It is held at Cafe Zubaan every alternate month. Located in the bylanes of 80 ft road, the Middle Eastern eatery, painted in white and green, has been hosting these talks since it opened in 2022.
Previously, the series has discussed topics like the portrayal of the marginalised in cinema, the symphony of food and culture, caste in everyday experiences, and the Basavanna and Vachana movements. The intimate space draws a crowd of about 20 people per talk — mostly millennials.
“It is important to create a safe space for people to have difficult conversations. Such conversations shouldn’t just take place within the four walls of our home. Discourse is important, especially in the current political climate,” says Jasna Moidu, who runs the cafe with her partner Labeeb Usman.
The last talk took place in May. It featured chef Gautam K, owner and founder of the popular Cafe Thulp which shut down a few years ago. “In light of the ongoing tragedy in Palestine, he spoke about how food has always been a source of solidarity and how it manages to bring people together. We also served Rummaniyeh (a Palestinian lentil stew) on the sidelines,” shares Jasna.
‘All about love’, a talk on companionship and friendship, is among her favourites from the series. It was delivered by Vijayashanthi Murthy, an English professor. “We hosted it on Valentine's Day. We discussed the importance of all forms of relationships. It was an emotional and engaging session. It brought out a sense of vulnerability among the people present,” she says.
Well-known personalities have also been a part of the series, including journalist Dhanya Rajendran, trans-rights activist Akkai Padmashali, actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa, and social media content creator Rida Tharana.
Today’s talk features chef Hannah Mahmood, whose family is originally from Syria. She will talk about her grandfather who sought refuge in India in the 1920s, and also the Syrian cuisine. “This is the first time we are charging a fee as chef Hannah will be preparing a Middle Eastern feast for the customers,” adds Jasna.
The menu will include delicacies like cold mezze, Egyptian koshari (a vegetarian dish of lentil rice, chickpeas, vinegar tomato sauce, pasta, and fried onions), leham bil sahan (baked meat kebabs), and walnut qatayef (sweet stuffed and fried pancakes).
For upcoming talks, visit @cafezubaan on Instagram