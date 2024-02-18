Three killed, 5 injured as fire guts perfume warehouse in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three people were killed and five others were injured in a major fire that gutted a perfume warehouse in Ramasamudra close to Kumbalagodu on the western outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, police officials said.
Police have sent the injured to Victoria Hospital and are trying to identify the three deceased. The fire broke out around 5 pm in an old residential building that had been converted into a perfume warehouse. Police are trying to find out who owns the godown and whether it was licensed.
Fire officials said it sent two firefighting vehicles to the location after their helpline received a phone call at 5.17 pm.
A police officer at the site told DH that while the blaze has been doused and the bodies retrieved, the debris removal was still ongoing. He confirmed that there were no other people inside the warehouse.
The fire brigade hasn't yet pinpointed the cause of the fire. "Since this was a perfume godown, most of the materials were inflammable and aided in the quick spread of the blaze. We are yet to determine how the fire broke out,” the officer added.
Five employees who were close to the door escaped as soon as the fire broke out but suffered burn injuries. The three deceased were inside the warehouse and it appears that they couldn’t find a way out amid the thick layer of smoke that surrounded the enclosed space, the officer said.