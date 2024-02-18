Three killed, 5 injured as fire guts perfume warehouse in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three people were killed and five others were injured in a major fire that gutted a perfume warehouse in Ramasamudra close to Kumbalagodu on the western outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, police officials said.

Police have sent the injured to Victoria Hospital and are trying to identify the three deceased. The fire broke out around 5 pm in an old residential building that had been converted into a perfume warehouse. Police are trying to find out who owns the godown and whether it was licensed.

Fire officials said it sent two firefighting vehicles to the location after their helpline received a phone call at 5.17 pm.