Three ramps of Ragigudda-Silk Board flyover will be ready by month-end  

Bengaluru: Three of the five ramps of the flyover spanning from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board is expected to be complete by the end of May.
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is constructing the flyover in two parts. Out of the five ramps, marked from A through E, the first three — connecting Jayadeva with Hosur Road and KR Puram — will be finished by May end, BMRCL officials said.
"The ramps D and E, which will bring traffic from KR Puram to BTM Layout and Ragigudda, will be completed by December. This will run parallel to the ORR metro line," said a senior BMRCL official.
Though the central government approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this line under Phase 2A (Outer Ring Road to the Central Silk Board Line) in 2017, no tenders were awarded for the next few years for the construction of the 17.13-km section of the Blue Line from Silk Board to KR Puram on the Outer Ring Road, which delayed the construction.
The flyover project has been a part of the tender for Phase 2A awarded in July 2021.
BMRCL officials revealed that the total cost of the civil works amounts to Rs 497.77 crore.
Due to the absence of a bifurcation in the tender for road and rail works, a single tender encompassed the construction work for both the road and rail viaducts. This comprehensive scope includes components such as piles, pile caps, road and rail piers, pier caps, and two sets of bearings.
When the route becomes operational, metro officials believe it will cut commuters' travel time through Silk Board by around 10 minutes on average. This is particularly helpful as Silk Board is often congested, especially during peak hours.
"This can bring traffic congestion down by about 40%,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
Signal-free movement
MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said vehicles coming from Ragigudda on the flyover will experience a signal-free movement — they can take a left towards HSR Layout or right towards Bommanahalli.
“Once the five ramps are complete, there will only be a two-phase signal at the Silk Board under the flyover ramps. Vehicles coming from Bommanahalli will have to wait at the signal to turn right into HSR Layout, while those coming from HSR Layout will have to take a right towards Adugodi," he said.