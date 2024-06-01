Tamil Nadu gang of 4 arrested for stealing high-end motorbikes in city

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested a four-member gang from Tamil Nadu, all with notorious criminal backgrounds, accused of stealing high-end motorcycles in Bengaluru and fleeing with them across the border.
Identified by the Parappana Agrahara police, the suspects — 21-year-old Ravichandra alias Kunta, 29-year-old Mohan Kumar alias Bullet, 26-year-old Amrutha Kumar, and 19-year-old Govindaraju alias Shiva — were out on bail having served jail time for Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) cases and robbery.
The gang discovered that stealing high-end motorcycles was a quick way to make money and fund their unhealthy addictions. To avoid arrest, they travelled from Vellore in Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru, stole two-wheelers, and went back.
Police said the suspects allegedly rented an expensive SUV and travelled to southeast Bengaluru during the night. On arrival, they would send the car back and then disperse to different areas.
Each man would roam the city, targeting high-end two-wheelers parked on the streets and outside houses. They would break the locks of the motorcycles and drive them back to their hometown.
Police said the stolen two-wheelers were sold in the villages of Gudiyatham, Sengudram, and Madanuru near Tamil Nadu.
In addition to the two-wheelers, the police also seized the SUV the suspects used to travel from Tamil Nadu and a gold chain.
The four men are now in judicial custody.
Published 31 May 2024, 22:17 IST