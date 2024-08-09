Bengaluru toll plaza worker killed, two students grievously injured in head-on collision

Bengaluru: A toll plaza worker was killed and two students were grievously injured in a head-on collision in the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday night.
The victim was identified as Harish (36), a resident of Bettahalsoor, situated about two kilometres from the Kempegowda International Airport road. He worked as an electrician at the toll plaza near the airport.
The crash occurred around 10.30 pm at the MVT Junction on Rajanukunte Road when Harish was headed home. A sports bike speeding from the opposite direction collided with Harish’s two-wheeler.
Harish died on the spot, while Harshvardhan, the sports bike rider, and Tarun Reddy, his pillion, are in serious condition and undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chikkajala.
Police sources said that they are both aged 21-22 years and are pursuing engineering at the Cambridge Institute of Technology, KR Puram.
Published 09 August 2024, 03:57 IST