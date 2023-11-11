Traffic cop nabs mobile phone thief in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A head constable attached with the HAL Airport traffic police station in the city’s eastern part helped nab a fugitive phone thief on Thursday evening.
Around 6.30 pm on Thursday, a software engineer, Shantani Chakravarthy, was walking down Kundalahalli-ITPL Road near the Prestige Group Tech Park and speaking on her phone. Suddenly, a man snatched her phone and pushed her to the ground before running away.
On hearing Shantani’s cries for help, Mohan Kumar HR, a head constable who was posted at the Anjaneya junction nearby, chased the thief and held him down with help from passersby.
Hoysala police arrived at the location and hauled the suspect to the HAL police station. He was identified as Sitesh Saad and charged with extortion before the police retrieved the stolen phone from him.