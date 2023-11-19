Traffic crawls as Krishi Mela draws crowds

Bengaluru, DHNS: A slow-moving traffic was reported on a stretch of the Ballari Road, from Hebbal junction to GKVK campus, on Saturday evening, owing to the Krishi Mela.
A senior traffic police official noted that the weekend traffic rush in the north was compounded by vehicles moving towards the mela and the Phoenix Mall of Asia, which is less than 100m from the GKVK Campus Road leading to the Krishi Mela.
“Many buses have also come from villages bringing visitors in large numbers to the mela, which added to the regular weekend traffic. There was a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the road but it is not unusual or unexpected,” he said.
A similar situation was reported in other parts of the city, including Tumakuru Road, Peenya, TC Palya junction, and Kasturba Road.