Traffic restrictions for Ganesha procession, immersion in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In view of the Ganesha procession in different parts of the city on Sunday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted vehicular movement on several roads between 12 noon and 12 am on September 15.
No vehicles will be allowed on Seppings Road, Thimmaiah Road, Narayana Pillai Street, Kamaraj Road and Sivanchetti Garden Road through St John's Church Road.
Traffic will be restricted for all types of vehicles going towards Bharati Nagar at Kamaraj Road Dickenson Junction. Vehicular traffic coming from St John's Road and Sri Circle will be restricted.
Only one-way traffic will be allowed from Halasuru lake towards Thiruvalluvar Statue Junction, from MEG side to the Kensington Road-Murphy Road Junction, and from Thiruvalluvar Statue Junction to Annaswamy Mudaliar Road via RBI Junction.
Parking of all types of vehicles will be restricted in and around the main entrance of the Halasuru lake and kalyani.
Alternative routes have been marked to ease the congestion; motorists moving from Kensington Road via MEG towards Halasuru lake have to take right turn at Gurudwara Junction and go towards Sri Circle.
Those going towards Bharathi Nagar and Shivajinagar through the restricted roads can travel through Haynes Junction and Bamboo Bazaar Junction as alternate routes.
Motorists on Kamaraj Road should take a right turn near Dickenson Junction and head to Thiruvalluvar Statue Junction. Commuters coming from St John's Road should take a left at Sri Circle and proceed towards Thiruvalluvar Statue Junction via Ajanta Talkies.
