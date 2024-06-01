Train stoppage at Hoodi

Bengaluru: Train number 16519/16520 Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU will continue to halt at the Hoodi Halt station for a minute for six more months, until November 30.
Extension of special train
The weekly summer special trains between Mysuru and Muzaffarpur will make two more trips with the existing composition, stoppages and timings.
Train number 06221 Mysuru-Muzaffarpur Weekly Summer Special Express will run on June 17 and 24. It was previously notified to run until June 10.
Train number 06222 Muzaffarpur-Mysuru Weekly Summer Special Express will run on June 20 and 27. It was previously notified to run until June 13.
The Southern Railway will cancel weekly summer special express trains operating between Tirunelveli and Yelahanka due to poor occupancy.
Train number 06045 Tirunelveli-Yelahanka Weekly Special will be cancelled on June 5 and 12.
Train number 06046 Yelahanka-Tirunelveli Weekly Special will be cancelled on June 6 and 13.
Published 31 May 2024, 22:19 IST