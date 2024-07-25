Tug-of-war over BDA engineer member post

Bengaluru: The state government on Monday transferred HR Shantharajanna, who was holding the post of engineer-member of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for about four years.
TD Nanjundappa, chief engineer of the Public Works Department, has been posted in his place.
Sources in the BDA said Nanjundappa came to the office on Tuesday and Wednesday, but could not take charge as Shantharajanna was not happy with the transfer.
It's learnt that the BDA is planning to create a separate post in its engineering wing to accommodate both officials with different responsibilities. However, there is no provision in the BDA Act to make such arrangements.
BDA’s engineering wing handles some of the biggest projects in Bengaluru, including Shivaram Karanth Layout, Hebbal loop construction and Peripheral Ring Road.
Published 24 July 2024, 20:26 IST