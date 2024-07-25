Tug-of-war over BDA engineer member post

Bengaluru: The state government on Monday transferred HR Shantharajanna, who was holding the post of engineer-member of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for about four years.

TD Nanjundappa, chief engineer of the Public Works Department, has been posted in his place.

Sources in the BDA said Nanjundappa came to the office on Tuesday and Wednesday, but could not take charge as Shantharajanna was not happy with the transfer.