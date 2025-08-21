<p>Bengaluru: The Vidhana Soudha police booked two men for flying an unauthorised drone near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a>.</p>.<p>A case was registered against Vishal and Rohith under BNS sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery).</p>.Karnataka High Court upholds dismissal of KSDL employee for concealing previous termination.<p>On August 18, around 9.09 pm, the police control room alerted the station about a drone flying near the court footpath.</p>.<p>The police traced the suspects, who said they were trying to get a better angle of the Vidhana Soudha lighting, and it was for personal consumption only.</p>.<p>"They were later released on station bail," an officer said.</p>