Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two booked for flying drones near Karnataka High Court

On August 18, around 9.09 pm, the police control room alerted the station about a drone flying near the court footpath.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 21:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 21:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us