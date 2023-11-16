Two from Bengaluru among six Infosys Prize winners

The winners of the 2023 edition are Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Professor, Sustainable Energy Engineering, IIT-Kanpur (Engineering and Computer Science); Jahnavi Phalkey, Founding Director, Science Gallery Bengaluru (Humanities); Arun Kumar Shukla, Professor, Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur (Life Sciences); Bhargav Bhatt, Fernholz Joint Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study and Princeton University (Mathematical Sciences); Mukund Thattai, Professor, Biochemistry, Biophysics and Bioinformatics, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru (Physical Sciences); and Karuna Mantena, Professor, Political Science, Columbia University (Social Sciences).