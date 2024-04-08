Two techies killed, three injured in freak accident in eastern Bengaluru

The impact left four of them with severe head injuries.

Passersby rushed them to Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, in different vehicles. The car's driver Sagar Sahoo, 23, who was an engineer at Wipro, was declared dead on arrival.

Whitefield traffic police noted that the five were natives of Odisha, four of whom were residents of an apartment in Munnekollal. They were driving towards Electronics City to drop the fifth friend when the accident occurred near a garbage dumpyard at the junction.

"The road usually has no vehicles at that time of the night, so Sagar must have been driving at a very high speed when he lost control of the car and crashed into the truck," a senior police officer investigating the case told DH.

Of the other four, Anwesha Pradhan, 23, died at midnight on Sunday midnight. Dr Mahendra Kumar, director of medical services at the hospital, said that she could not be operated upon due to very low blood pressure. "She suffered multiple head injuries and rib fractures and went into cardiac arrest," he said.

The other woman, who was not named by the police or doctors, is critical. "Along with skull and rib fractures, she has cerebral edema, which is swelling of the brain, so we have to wait for that to subside before operating on her," said Dr Kumar.

One of the men sustained a few lacerations (deep cuts), while the other underwent surgery for his head injuries on Sunday night. Both are stable.

Police have submitted blood samples of the victims to check for alcohol content and are awaiting the report.