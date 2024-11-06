Type 1 diabetic, now a pro cyclist, tells his story

<p>For pro cyclist Logan Phippen from the USA, living purposefully is key to managing a condition like diabetes that has no cure. This can range from making the bed every morning to working towards a long-term goal.</p>.<p>Phippen was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2016, a week after his 24th birthday. He will be in Bengaluru on November 7 as part of his India tour to create awareness about managing Type 1 diabetes and improving access to medications.</p>.<p>“People have often managed diabetes privately but that must change,” Phippen shares over email. According to the World Health Organization, diabetics face stigma, arising from judgments around their unhealthy food choices or lifestyle, or rejection in relationship matters.</p>.Diabetes a ticking timebomb in rural Karnataka, shows study.<p>Phippen is part of Team Novo Nordisk, an all-diabetes professional cyclist team. With technology, medication and inclusivity, he and his team members are leading an active life.</p>.<p>His diabetic ketoacidosis came to light upon his return from India after learning yoga in 2016.</p>.<p>“My ojas (vigour) had diminished. I lost my power of deep concentration. My vision became impaired. My body hurt. My skin started turning grey,” Phippen recalls.</p>.<p>While every diabetic’s journey is different in terms of medication and diet, Phippen urges people to commit to a larger “purpose” and tailor their daily lives accordingly. Cycling gave him that purpose. Earlier, Phippen was “indifferent” to his body. Now, he eats suitably keeping both his “training and everyday life” in mind.</p>.<p>Testing blood sugar after waking up and making time for walking are other little habits that can go a long way. “If we don’t (meet these routines), there is an immediate impact: we feel terrible, and our vitality fades,” he says.</p>.<p>Planning is critical too. Earlier this year, he was searching for a pharmacy ahead of a training ride because he had forgotten to carry his glucose meter. In 2017, 30 minutes before a race in Thailand, his glucose level was high despite taking insulin. “It was a lesson in patience, and also in communicating with the team so we could make an informed decision together,” he shares.</p>