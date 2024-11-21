Uber keen to launch shuttle bus service in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, checked out Uber Shuttle, the global ride-hailing firm's new offering in India, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Launched in Delhi and Kolkata, Uber Shuttle helps more people book their travel in larger vehicles. It runs on fixed routes and offers pre-booked seats. </p>.India mobility opportunity massive, underpenetrated; have barely scratched surface: Uber.<p>In a statement, Uber said Kharge asserted the need for tech-driven solutions to tackle traffic congestion and create a smarter and more efficient transport system for cities like Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India, had earlier said that the company was "in active dialogue with multiple stakeholders to start the bus service in Bengaluru". </p>.<p>"We need regulatory go-ahead to be able to launch a service like this and we have not been able to receive that," he had said. </p>.<p>"It's my passion project to make sure that we are able to bring Uber bus to Bengaluru assuming the regulators allow us, but that shows the journey of localisation that we are turning up the way the consumers want," he had said. </p>.<p>According to Singh, the shuttle service could run from Hebbal and the tech hub on the Outer Ring Road. </p>