Uber keen to launch shuttle bus service in Bengaluru

Launched in Delhi and Kolkata, Uber Shuttle helps more people book their travel in larger vehicles. It runs on fixed routes and offers pre-booked seats.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 20:26 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 20:26 IST
