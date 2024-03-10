'Unable to find answer sheets,' 97 BU students stuck in limbo with no results even after 10 yrs

Bengaluru: Ninety-seven students who joined various courses under Bangalore University and affiliated colleges between 2013 and 2023 are yet to get their results and degree certificates, a nightmarish scenario that has left some of them jobless.
The reason for this mess is that the university is unable to locate the answer scripts of these students as they have been disposed of, for there is no provision to keep answer scripts for more than six months after the completion of exams.
The bizarre saga also shines a light on the callousness of colleges as there were no complaints from the principals on behalf of these students about non-declaration of their results even though their future is at stake.
Now, a committee has been constituted to resolve the issue after the matter was discussed in a recent meeting of the Syndicate.
Tired of approaching their respective colleges for the results, students knocked the university's door, demanding results and degree certificates.
With results eluding them, some students are making do with a 'course completion' certificate from colleges. One M.Com student said he got a job based on a self-declaration that he would furnish his degree certificate within 10 months. He has three months left.
Another student said he was placed on campus in 2018. "Because I didn't get my final-year results, I couldn't join the company," he lamented.
"It is a common practice that soon after the announcement of the results, if there are any differences, the principals of the respective colleges must write to the university. But in this case, there was no communication received from any of the colleges. The students have directly approached the university as they have not got the results after so many years," a Syndicate member said.
The Syndicate also discussed providing marks considering the average scored by the students in other subjects.
BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara SM said: "We have constituted a committee and decision will be taken based on the recommendations of the committee."
BU Registrar (Evaluation) Srinivas C said the answer scripts might have gone missing during transportation. "Most of the scripts belong to the pre-digital evaluation period. Earlier, some scripts from colleges in Ramanagara and Magadi went missing during transportation via post," he said.
