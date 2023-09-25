VAAYU pulmonary wellness services launched ahead of World Lung Day

Modern medicine is not only tech; it is human empathy from the patient’s point of view, humility, youth energy, and patient accessibility, among other ‘ingredients’, said Dr Ravindra Mehta, a leading pulmonologist in the city, at an event on Sunday, ahead of the World Lung Day that is observed on September 25.
Dr Mehta was speaking during the inauguration of his centre named ‘VAAYU Chest and Sleep Services’ and ‘VAAYU Pulmonary Wellness & Rehabilitation Centre’ at Jayanagar. The event highlighted the sudden growth in respiratory diseases such as Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and asthma, especially post-Covid, and sought to popularise a holistic approach to respiratory health and wellbeing.
The centre will have experienced pulmonologists, speciality services for asthma and other lung disorders, advanced diagnostics, paediatric pulmonology treatment, and an allergy centre, among other services, under one roof.
“We are launching VAAYU to respond to the rapidly increasing lung health issues using innovative, low-cost methods of treatment focused on wellness and rehabilitation,” said Dr Mehta. He added that the novel approach combines medication, exercise, dietary advice and pulmonary rehabilitation, to reduce the time one will have to spend in hospitals and improve their quality of life.
Patients of Dr Mehta, including Narayana Murthy, spoke about their treatment experiences with the doctor and his team. “Patients expect doctors to give confidence, hope, a few kind words and display empathy. That has been my experience with Ravi’s team,” said Murthy.
Umesh, the foster son of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, lauded the work of Dr Mehta and urged the crowd to plant 10 trees every year.
Leading lung health specialists, including Dr Omprakash, Dr Sandhya Nanjundiah, Dr H B Chandrashekar, Dr K S Satish, and Dr Murali Mohan, and Dr K N Manjunath recalled their experiences working in pulmonology and with Dr Mehta and endorsed his innovation to treat lung diseases.
The centre also conducted free-of-cost testing and screening of respiratory issues for 10 construction workers in the evening. “We plan to do this highly-subsidised screening for construction workers, traffic police personnel and Darshini workers at least once a month,” Dr Mehta told DH.