Video of endless queue at Bengaluru airport goes viral as netizens fume over 2-hour wait for cabs

<p>A viral video of an endless queue at the <a href="https://google.com/search?q=kempegowda+international+airport+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDvSAQgyMTkwajBqN6gCCLACAfEFi3-3TBYOKqPxBYt_t0wWDiqj&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Kempegowda International Airport</a> in Bengaluru has once again shed the spotlight on the recurring issues of passenger congestion and long wait times at the airport's pickup area.</p><p>"Landed in Bangalore at night to save time and this is what the Uber pickup point looked like at the airport. Waited more than 2 hours here," a user named Disha Saini wrote on X, posting a video showing a long queue of passengers waiting for taxis.</p><p>The video quickly went viral garnering over 2,500 likes with several other frequent flyers sharing similar experiences and how the situation has worsened in the past few months. </p><p>"Regular issue. Taxi management is putrid. Airport taxi to be removed and banned. They loot & don't give bills. Uber black is forced upon you. Uber prime or Ola prime also not available. Total mismanagement in BLR airport," wrote a user. </p>.<p>"This has been the case for the past 8 months or so. Cabs were readily available before that, anytime of the day or late night. Now there's a shortage of Ola, Uber, Airport and Rapido cabs at both T1 & T2," said another.</p><p>While some users suggested that using public transport over app-based cabs would be better, others pointed at last-mile connectivity issue with public buses, especially for single women travelling alone at night. </p><p>"Dear user, KIA AC buses exist and cover all parts of the city, super convenient and cheap compared to taxis," a user had suggested.</p><p>Some even suggested their personal hacks to deal with such situations. "Walk towards the Nandini coffee booth towards the left of the exit and to it's back side, you can find a a few @kstdc taxis, which cost almost the same !! or try the @nammayatri app, better cabs and pricing than the regular aggregators," a user wrote.</p>