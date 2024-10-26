Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

VP Dhankhar meets former PM H D Deve Gowda at latter's residence in Bengaluru

The vice president, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, spent over an hour with Gowda.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 10:22 IST
Bengaluru newsJagdeep DhankharH D Deve Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us